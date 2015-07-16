Thursday, 16 July 2015
Re-launching the blog
Between 2010 and 2015 I was the Minister of State for Pensions and continue to take an interest in pensions issues. I tweet regularly (@stevewebb1) but occasionally 140 characters doesn't quite do justice to the wonderful world of pensions. I have therefore relaunched this blog site as an occasional location for pensions thoughts.
Posted by Steve Webb MP at 11:40
2 comments:
Hi Steve,
welcome back!
What are you thoughts on the approach by the Liberal party to re-join with the Lib Dems now that Tim Farron is leader?
Steve
Good to hear you are maintaining your interest in pensions related issues. Would you be interested in sharing some of your views at a forum on the secondary annuity market with a number of representatives of the pensions industry?
